Major construction expected to cause lane closures, traffic jams on I-77 in Yadkin County

JONESVILLE, NC (WBTV) - It’s a place that most people traveling Interstate 77 north to Virginia or south into Charlotte just pass by without a thought. Soon, they’ll have plenty of time to think while driving through.
A major construction project will cause lane closures, slower speeds and traffic jams in the area.
A five-mile stretch of the interstate will be rebuilt. The pavement will be dug up completely.
Trent Beaver of the North Carolina DOT say it will be a big job.
“Contractors will have to dig down two feet to get to the bottom before they can start up,” Beaver said.
The roadway itself is more than 50 years old and needed to be upgraded. Paving was not good enough said officials.
The five-mile project will begin within weeks and cost almost $50 million. The contractor has agreed to keep lanes open on weekends but from Sunday night into Friday morning closures are expected and crews will be working.
Officials are urging people to account for extra travel time in their plans, even on weekends.
They expect traffic to slow down in the construction zone even when workers are not there. 39,000 vehicles travel the road every day.
