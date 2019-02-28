FIRST ALERT: Rain moves into the Carolinas, could be disruptive at times

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Rain is continuing to move in this evening, and will be heavy at times throughout the commute. A First Alert remains in effect for the next few hours, but we also have had some pretty major changes to the Friday forecast which have caused us to issue a First Alert Day for Friday too.
While at one point it looked like Friday would clear out behind this evening’s rain, it now appears that a new batch will be right on its heels... overspreading some scattered showers throughout the morning hours then becoming heavy at times around lunch time and throughout much of the afternoon.
Due to this major change and the fact that it now looks like it will be raining for most of the day, a First Alert is in effect.
From there, Saturday does still appear dry, before a new, bigger system moves in for the back off the of the weekend, returning another large area of rain to the Carolinas during the second half of the day Sunday into Sunday night.
Behind that, we dry out for early next week, but here comes the cold. It looks like March will start out on a chilly note with below-average temperatures, meaning highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s for a few days next week. In like a lion, as they say!
- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
