Fire destroys Moose Lodge in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) - The Hopewell Moose Lodge is a total loss after a fire Thursday morning.
The Hopewell fire chief confirmed every fire unit was on the scene on Western Street, with assistance from Fort Lee and Prince George County.
No injuries were reported.
During the blaze, firefighters quickly saved the U.S. flag from being destroyed:
Drone footage later Thursday morning showed the extend of the damage:
Officials have not confirmed the cause of the fire, but officials believe is started in either the kitchen or the laundry room.
