Driver over-corrected in fatal crash in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Alexander County Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 5 a.m. on Willie McLeod Road just south of NC 127. North Carolina Department of Public Safety says a U-Haul rental pickup truck was traveling on Willie McLeod Road before running off the right of the road and over-corrected. The car then ran off the right of the road and collided with a tree, officials say.
The driver, Travis Lamont Bennett, 44, was pronounced dead on the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Officials say there were not any signs of impairment and no other passengers were in the truck at the time of the crash.
