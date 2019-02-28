Dense fog during morning commute, First Alert issued for afternoon and evening

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Dense fog is the biggest issue this morning. Use caution heading out the door, as the fog will linger through the mid-morning hours. After the fog lifts, we’ll be left with an abundance of clouds before rain overspreads the area from west to east. With the wet weather in mind, a First Alert has been declared for the afternoon and evening hours. Before any rain comes to town, we should make a run up into the low to mid 60s this afternoon.
Friday looks cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. While cloud cover looks to hold fairly strong, I don’t see a major trigger for rain.
Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures look to be in the low 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday definitely looks to be the better day of the weekend, as it should be dry with some breaks of sunshine. Sunday could wind up being a wash-out with more widespread rain settling in by the afternoon. The rain from the day into Sunday night could be heavy at times, with at least one inch expected before it tapers down before Monday morning’s commute.
As for next week, temperatures will take a tumble, with highs mostly in the 40s with overnight lows in the 20s expected through midweek. That’s more like January than March, and a less-than-subtle reminder that it’s still Winter!
Hope you have a great day! Meteorologist Al Conklin
