Dating over 40 in today’s world

But today, everyone is online no matter their age. And the pool of potential dates is practically unlimited. Still, finding a good match online is not always easy. Adam says, “A lot of it is, the people who are on there are more interested in the...the first thing they see is a picture, that’s their first impression. And a lot of times I think they don’t take the time to read the profile or see if this person might have some commonalities that, some things that we might share in common, because, physical attraction is important, but it’s only a small portion of what makes a relationship successful.”