Crime Stoppers: Police looking for group who attempted break-in at Ballantyne home

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are searching for the people who tried to break into a Ballantyne home last Tuesday.
Surveillance video from cameras mounted outside the home captured the sequence of events as several people tried to find a way into the home. The video shows a white Dodge Durango traveling slowly down the block near the home in the Ballantyne Country Club neighborhood.
“We’re thinking that these guys were actually trying to figure out if this was the house they wanted to break into or not,” said Detective Brandon Miller with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Crime Stoppers.
The video also shows what appears to be a young man walking up to the front of the home. Detective Brandon Miller said this is standard operating procedure before a home break-in.
“When they realize that no one is home, that is when they usually make their move,” explained Miller.
It isn’t long after the young man is seen checking the front of the home, that the footage shows three people come around the side of the house dressed in all black. They try to crawl around the exterior of the house to avoid being seen, unaware that cameras are recording their every move.
“We have no reason to believe that they are from this area. Just based on the information we have, we have no leads on these individuals,” said Miller.
The video shows the suspects focus their attention on a window. In the video they can be heard trying to break the window. They spend several minutes outside the home before ultimately calling it quits and leaving the house empty-handed. Luckily, the group’s attempted break-in was captured by surveillance cameras.
“This is a very good reason why we suggest investing in a surveillance system like this for your home,” said Miller.
Police think the group may have included four people including one female. If you recognize any of these suspects please call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
