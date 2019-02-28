Charlotte store owner charged in fatal shooting of alleged intruder pleads not guilty

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -A business owner who allegedly shot and killed a man who was reportedly breaking into his southeast Charlotte shop last August pleaded not guilty to voluntary manslaughter charges Thursday morning.
Alan Brett Corder, 49, is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the death of 20-year-old Justin Anderson. Corder’s attorney cited self-defense Thursday in the case.
Attorneys for both sides said they will work to set a trial date.
The break-in was reported by an alarm company around 4:33 a.m. on August 6, 2018 at the American Beauty and Garden Center on E. Independence Boulevard. Around the same time, a man called 911 saying that he spotted an intruder in the business on a security camera.
The man called back shortly after and told the 911 operator that he just shot someone at the store.
Police say they arrived to find the alleged intruder, identified as Anderson, shot behind the business. Medic pronounced him dead at the scene.
CMPD says it appears Anderson entered the business by smashing the front glass window. When Corder arrived, Anderson reportedly ran out of the front door before he was shot. He then ran behind the business.
