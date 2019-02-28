Chance of showers entering the weekend before winter temperatures return next week

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - After some early showers move through the region early Thursday, we dry out then clear out Thursday afternoon and evening. Friday looks like the reverse with a dry start to the day, but a big batch of moderate to heavy rain will roll through during the afternoon and evening hours. Despite the limited sunshine, highs should once again manage to get into the low and mid 60s.
Friday will be a cooler and gray day. There is a chance for showers at any time. Highs will mainly range in the mid 50s.
Then comes the weekend… Saturday will only hold about a 20% chance for showers. With highs in the low 60s, it should be the pick of the two weekend days. Sunday doesn’t look nearly as good. Highs will be in the low 60s but rain will be arriving. It could be heavy at times – especially from late morning through the evening. A cold front will bring the rain Sunday and then much cooler temperatures for next week.
Are you ready for another burst of winter temperatures? We will likely spend most of next week in the 40s. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s.
Don’t put the heavy coat away just yet!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
