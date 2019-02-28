Cayse Minor’s buzzer beater sends JCSU to the CIAA quarterfinals

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - At 10-17 on the season, Johnson C. Smith is heading to the quarterfinals of the CIAA Tournament after a thrilling 83-80 win at the buzzer in overtime.
Cayse Minor was the hero in Wednesday’s win as he drained a three pointer at the buzzer for the game winning points.
The Golden Bulls and the Panthers of Claflin played a contest where there were 14 ties and 17 lead changes.
Roddric Ross was the only Golden Bull to score in double figures in Monday’s opening round win and today, he had another great game as he finished with 25. But he also had a ton of help on the scoring end as Minor had 16, Nenad Milenkovic had 14 off the bench, and Justice Goodloe had 13.
For Claflin, Triston Thompson was the hot man as he finished with 23 points.
JCSU will now take on Virginia Union on Thursday in the CIAA
