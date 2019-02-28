Businesses and CIAA fans react to tournament relocation

Businesses have been coming to the CIAA for years to connect with customers and to make money. Carl Crawford is an artist. His company is called Collage Illusion. He has been present at the CIAA all years it has been in Charlotte. He says he is not concerned about the tournament moving to Baltimore. Crawford lives in South Carolina - coming to Charlotte for the CIAA was not a challenge. He is going to Baltimore. He believes his business will not suffer. The artist says he has a good product and will use the relocation to find new customers.