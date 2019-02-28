Businesses and CIAA fans react to tournament relocation

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Thousands of fans are expected in Charlotte for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) popular Basketball Tournament. Fans are coming to town knowing the tournament won’t be in Charlotte for long. It has been decided the tournament will move to Baltimore, MD starting in 2021.
Businesses have been coming to the CIAA for years to connect with customers and to make money. Carl Crawford is an artist. His company is called Collage Illusion. He has been present at the CIAA all years it has been in Charlotte. He says he is not concerned about the tournament moving to Baltimore. Crawford lives in South Carolina - coming to Charlotte for the CIAA was not a challenge. He is going to Baltimore. He believes his business will not suffer. The artist says he has a good product and will use the relocation to find new customers.
“If people want it,” Collage Illusion owner Carl Crawford said. “They will buy if they like. They will go - it’s not going to stop people from supporting it if the product is good and they like what it does for them - they are willing to pay for it.”
CIAA fans say if you are true fan you will travel to Baltimore to attend the tournament. Some are disappointed it's not remaining in Charlotte but say they will give Baltimore a chance.
“Baltimore has a lot to offer,” Johnson C. Smith University fan Maxine Leak said. “They are up and coming. They also have no basketball team so we don’t have to give up coming to the Spectrum to go to the Bojangles or whatever, plus they said they will increase the scholarships there, and I think those things are important.”
Albert Logan graduated from Virginia State University in 1969. He has been coming to the games for nearly 50 years. He has his thoughts about the CIAA leaving Charlotte for Baltimore.
“We outstayed our time here,” CIAA fan Albert Logan said.
Logan doesn't know if attendance will go down because of the move in 2021. He wonders how will CIAA schools deal with the travel. Some fans have expressed their concern to him.
"They are not too pleased about going to the North in that area," Logan said. "It's a long distance for a lot of schools - you think about Claflin - they are in South Carolina. It's a long distance."
Officials from Baltimore will be in Charlotte this year checking the tournament out.
