Wreck numbers piling up near construction zone on I-40 in Burke County

ICARD, NC (WBTV) - Drivers on Interstate 40 in Burke County are being urged to use extra caution as they approach the Mile Marker 115 area whether traveling east or west.
Within a mile and half in either direction there have been 207 accidents since January of last year. Highway Patrol First Sgt. Brian Joines says some were deer strikes and weather-related, but most were caused by distracted drivers following too close to each other.
In the majority of wrecks no one was hurt, but there have been dozens of people transported to the hospital and two fatalities last May that were blamed on speeding through the zone.
“It’s a recipe for disaster,” Sgt. Joines said.
The biggest culprit, he believes, are cell phones. Any distraction is dangerous, he says, but in that stretch of highway major construction is underway.
Bridges on both eastbound and westbound lanes are being replaced. That means traffic patterns are shifting as construction progresses.
“It gets real narrow in there and drivers have to pay attention,” said Joines.
DOT has put up more signs and flashing lights and has lowered the speed limit to 55 and might drop it even more at times, says Joines.
The road project will not be complete until sometime in 2020, said officials.
