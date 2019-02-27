3 ways to make a living without leaving your house

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - In this day and age technology has transformed the workplace, and it’s allowing some people to make a living without having to sacrifice a flexible schedule.
“Everybody has that voice and everybody’s voice is important,” blogger Jan Correll said.
She is sharing hers on her fashion and lifestyle blog Silver Is the New Blonde.
She launched it three years ago and it has since been featured in The New York Times and nominated for a Shorty Award, honoring the best of social media.
“You’re shopping, you’re photographing, you’re writing,” she said.
For her it’s a creative outlet she can explore from home, but it’s also a lucrative, full-time job.
“The apps where people are actually buying what you wear, it’s actually the brands that are coming to you and saying we’d really like for you to place this,” she said.
For some people, working from home is synonymous with sharing your home.
Airbnb allows you to put your house or even just a room up for rent for short or extended stays.
According to the company, last year hosts in Mecklenburg County earned $16.4 million in supplemental income.
“They make it super easy for people just to rent, message back and forth,” Wendi Caraballo, an Airbnb host in Charlotte, said.
Caraballo started small.
“I’ll just rent out one room and then I started liking the money and I’m like well I’ll rent out the other room!” she said.
Now she rents out the entire house full-time, and even rents out the condo she moved into from time to time.
“Well, if the money is there to be had I better rent everything out!” she said.
Women across the Carolinas are learning that working from home is what you put into it.
Peggy Carroll runs her own business virtually, selling skincare from her own living room.
“Everybody has a busy schedule with their family so we work in the little nooks and crannies of our day,” Rodan and Fields consultant Peggy Carroll said.
She is promoting Rodan and Fields to help people improve their skin, and sell the products themselves.
“It can be car payment or your mortgage payment or it can be a professional career income replacement,” she said.
For Carroll, it allowed her to follow her dream.
“Mine was to start a foundation one day and I use my Rodan and Fields income to supplement the executive director salary."
Now she shares her story to inspire others to do the same.
“It really allows you to have that work-life balance that we all strive for,” she said."
These are just three ways to find success on your own schedule, and these women say the best part is that if you’re new to it, it’s easy to figure out, and most of your questions can be solved with a quick Google search.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.