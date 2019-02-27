Two students arrested after weapon found at Myers Park HS

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Two students were arrested at Myers Park High School after a weapon was found on campus Monday morning, sparking a lockdown.
Administrators discovered a social media account claiming that a student may have a weapon on campus.
In a message to parents, principal Mark Bosco explained the lockdown was the result of a social media video involving a possible weapon. During the lockdown, a student had been arrested but no weapon was apparently found.
On Tuesday afternoon, Bosco sent another message out to MPHS families, clarifying that two suspects were in custody and that a weapon had been found on campus. The message also said that CMPD was investigating the matter and that they did not believe the incidents were connected.
The lockdown went into effect for third period and during this time a student was taken into custody who had reportedly posted a video of herself posing with weapons in a vehicle off-campus.
Another student was taken into custody Monday after officials said they discovered that the student had a gun on campus that morning.
Bosco assured parents that the school would ‘continue to make necessary adjustments with protocols and staff responses’, as a result of this incident.
