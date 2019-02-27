Burglars rob cellphone store in north Charlotte, lead police on chase into SC

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Two burglars robbed a cellphone store in north Charlotte at gunpoint Tuesday night before leading police on a chase that went into South Carolina.
Around 10 p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department advised Rock Hill Police Department they were following a gray Dodge Charger suspected in the armed robbery with their helicopter, according to a report from RHPD.
Rock Hill police made visual contact with the helicopter near Sutton Road and Celanese Road as the helicopter pilot advised the car was continuing southbound on I-77 and approaching Dave Lyle Boulevard.
At the time, officials say, there were not any law enforcement cars traveling behind the suspected vehicle. An officer turned on his blue lights and siren attempting to catch up to the Dodge Charger.
Officials say within a few seconds officers located the suspected vehicle as it pulled over into the emergency lane and continued south for a few hundred feet before stopping.
As multiple officers were arriving on the scene to attempt a felony stop, the suspected vehicle took off and fled at speeds between 125 and 150 mph, the report stated. Officers pursued the vehicle for about 21 miles into Chester County.
South Carolina Highway Patrol took over the pursuit before the suspected vehicle lost control and stopped in a ditch on the interstate, according to the report.
The driver and another unknown passenger fled on foot, police say. SCHP arrested one passenger while searching for the second burglar. The names of the two involved have not been released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.