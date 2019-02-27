Shelby man charged with rape, accused of victimizing child for years

SHELBY, NC (WBTV) - A Cleveland County man has been arrested and charged with several sex crimes after a police investigation determined that he victimized a child acquaintance multiple times between 2016 and 2019.
Eric Gene Hallman, 42, was arrested by Cleveland County Sheriff’s Deputies and charged with two counts of statutory rape, indecent liberties with a minor and four counts of first degree sex offenses with a child.
Police began the investigation earlier in the week after allegations were brought forward stating that Hallman had raped a juvenile acquaintance who was under the age of 13. Following the arrest, the Sheriff’s Office reported that they did not believe there were any other victims in this case.
Hallman is being held on a secured bond at the Cleveland County Detention Center.
