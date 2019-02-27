Rock Hill Police believe double homicide victims were targeted

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - Rock Hill Police say two young men who were found dead in a car Tuesday afternoon were likely targeted.
York County Coroner Sabrina Gast identified the two men as 20-year-old Zuinquarius McCrorey and 23-year-old Malik McCullough. Rock Hill Police responded to the intersection of Chestnut Street and South Jones Avenue at 1:37 p.m. on Tuesday.
A white Chevy Impala hit a fence at the intersection. Police say McCrorey and McCullough were found dead with gunshot wounds inside the car.
Police have not made any arrests in the case, but say they are questioning several persons of interest. They say the victims and the shooter likely knew each other. They do not believe there is any danger to the public.
The mother of Zuinquarius McCrorey, Stephanie McClinton, says her son and Malik McCullough met each other in school and were close friends. Her son just turned 20-years-old this month and he bought the white Chevy Impala earlier in the week.
“He said he was going to show his car off to his friends because he had just bought the car the day before,” McClinton said.
She says McCrorey recently got a job at a retail store on Dave Lyle Boulevard. She says she doesn’t know anyone who would “target” or want to hurt her son.
“I don’t think anyone was out to get my son, it was probably someone just being stupid. He didn’t have any enemies” McClinton said.
Rock Hill Police responded to another call of a shooting on Chestnut Street one day before the two men were killed. A resident heard multiple gun shots and noticed his house was hit by bullets while he was grilling out. Police say the shooting on Monday night does not appear to be related to the deadly shootings on Tuesday.
