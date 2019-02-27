Rainy weather returning to the region

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - I hope you enjoyed this past two and a half days of dry weather. Well-deserved I would say. I looked back, and you probably heard about the nine straight days we endured with rainfall ending Sunday. But a deeper look revealed that 14 of the previous 16 days saw rain fall from the sky if you count the days with very light rain (just a trace at the airport). That’s a phenomenal streak. So here we go again with a wetter pattern settling back into the region.
The best chance for rain on Wednesday will come in the morning. There is a chance for showers during the morning commute – especially for Charlotte and areas to the south. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Thursday and Friday will be a tad warmer, with highs in the low 60s. There will also be a 30% chance for showers.
It isn’t too early to look ahead for the weekend. Temperatures look to be in the 60s on Saturday and the mid 50s on Sunday. There is a 30% chance for showers on Saturday but it looks like the better of the two weekend days. Sunday could be a wash-out especially during the second half of the day. . However, let’s give it a few more model runs before you change any plans. We should dry out for next week but it is looking much cooler. Actually, I’ll go ahead and say cold! Highs will be in the 40s as we move into next week.
Enjoy your hump day!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
