Preparing for rain that will linger into the weekend with cooler temperatures

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - After a couple of nice, mild and dry days, we’re setting back up for a more active period that will linger right into the weekend. The best chance for rain today will come during the morning and midday hours. There will be a few showers around during the morning commute – especially for Charlotte and areas to the south.
Mostly cloudy with lower rain chances expected for the afternoon. Highs will be close to 60° today, a little cooler than recent days.
Thursday will be a tad warmer, with highs in the low to mid 60s, but rain looks to be a little more widespread, but mainly confined to the afternoon and evening hours.
Friday looks cooler, with highs in the upper 50s, and at this point, it looks as if the steadiest rain arrives during the afternoon hours.
Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures look to be in the 60s on Saturday, falling back to the 50s on Sunday. There is a 20% chance for showers on Saturday, but it looks like the better of the two weekend days. Sunday could be a wash-out with more widespread rain from start to finish.
However, let’s give it a few more model runs before you change any plans, as there are continued model discrepancies in the timing of the weekend rain. We should dry out for next week, but it is looking much cooler. Actually, I’ll go ahead and say cold! Highs will be in the 40s as we move into next week.
Hope you have a great hump day! Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.