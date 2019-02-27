Petition with 30K signatures submitted to L.A. district attorney calls for prosecution of Ed Buck

LOS ANGELES (KABC/CNN) - Activists rallied in Los Angeles Tuesday calling on the district attorney to prosecute Democratic donor Ed Buck.
The protesters believe Buck is responsible for the deaths of Gemmel Moore and Timothy Dean.
Both men died in Buck's apartment.
The demonstrators chanted Moore and Dean’s names during the rally.
They also carried a petition with $30,000 signatures calling for charges against Buck.
"Ed Buck must be held accountable,” said Janaya Khan of Color of Change. “We have to decide now, right now, in L.A. and in this country that having money and having privilege and having power doesn't mean you get to do whatever the hell you want."
Latisha Nixon, Gemmel Moore's mother offered a similar sentiment.
“My baby died alone in Ed Buck’s house. He is not going to stop. What is it going to take? What is it going to take for D.A. Jackie Lacey to prosecute him?”
Moore died in July of 2017 of a methamphetamine overdose, according to the Los Angeles Coroner Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
Buck was cleared of wrongdoing in his death.
The sheriff's department is still investigating Dean's death, saying the case has not been submitted to the DA yet.
He died last month while visiting Buck.
Buck's attorney said in a statement he believes authorities will make a decision based on facts, not opinions.
