NC lawmakers look to keep drivers safer with hands-free driving bill

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - In a recent study -- 60 percent of insurance agents said distracted driving is more dangerous than drunk driving. In 2016 alone, more than 3,400 people were killed in distracted driving crashes -- and insurance companies say hands-free laws could likely reduce the number of crashes and deaths.
Sixteen states and Washington, D.C have hand-held cell phone bans in place. Now, there’s a push to create a hands-free law in North Carolina. There’s already a ban on texting while driving, but this new bill would make it illegal to just even hold or touch your phone.
We live in a fast paced world and we’re often expected to multitask, but North Carolina lawmakers and troopers say when you’re driving your focus should only be on the road.
North Caroline Trooper Ray Pierce said, “Sometimes when people get in stop and go traffic, the first thing they do is pick up that cell phone and they think they can kill two birds with one stone.”
“I might on my way to work ... and I get an important text where I have to text real quick and I’m good at it,” Lashonda Shade said, who admitted to using her phone while on the road.
According to NCDOT, 123 people were killed in 2018 because of distracting driving.
As we wait to see if this bill becomes a law, there are some people like Ansley Hope who are already ahead of the curve and are faithfully using hands-free methods when driving. Hope said she was once rear ended by a driver who was on the phone while her baby girl was in the car with her, and since then she has made it a point to be safe while getting to her destination.
“You don’t need to be texting, you don’t need to be on Instagram, you don’t need to be on Facebook,” Hope reiterated.
Troopers admit that it won’t be easy to catch someone who is just holding their phone, but there are signs that tip them off. One big indicator is if a driver is swerving from lane to lane. Another clue is if a driver’s head is down for an extended time.
“In the evening, you’ll see that glow on their face so you know that cell phone is on because it will illuminate their face," said Trooper Pierce.
The truth of the matter is no matter what laws are passed to protect you while you get from point A to point B, there are some people who won’t be willing to put down the phone until they make it to their destination.
“It’s just like speeding. You’re not supposed to speed, but people still do it," said Shade.
If the bill becomes a law, it would go into effect on January 1 of 2020. After that, if you’re on your phone and you’re caught by an officer, there is a warning period where an officer wouldn’t have to give you a ticket. That would last until July of 2020.
For a first offense, you would be fined $100, $150 for the second with added insurance points and $200 dollars for the third, also with insurance points.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.