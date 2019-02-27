Myers Park beats Porter Ridge in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Southwestern 4A conference rivals Myers Park and Porter Ridge played a great game in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs with the Mustangs getting the best of the Pirates 61-60.
Porter Ridge would get off to a great start behind the play of Marcus Willis. 15 of his game high 26 came in the first half.
Myers Park would not let the game get out of hand as Kameron Mack would have 10 of his 19 in the first half and at the break, Porter Ridge led by one.
By the start of the 4th quarter, Myers Park had a 2 point lead and with 2 minutes, it looked like they were ready to wrap the game up. Drake Maye with 4 quick points to start the quarter as he finished with 16.
But the Pirates would score 5 unanswered points late and after Isaiah Williams’ 3 pointer with 27 seconds, the Mustang lead was 1.
With 3 seconds to go, Porter Ridge had a chance to win it, but their inbound pass was stolen by Myers Park’s Caleb McReed and the Mustangs ran the clock out for the win.
Myers Park will head to the 2nd round where they will take on Northwest Guilford in Greensboro.
Porter Ridge season ends at 12-12.
