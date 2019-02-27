Multiple businesses affected by heavy fire in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) - A fire that officials believe began in the attic of a Huntersville business ended up burning through the establishment’s roof before impacting two other businesses and closing down a major intersection.
Old Statesville Rd. remained closed at the Gilead Rd. intersection after officials first responded to the blaze at around 8:30 p.m. The fire spread quickly, damaging multiple storefronts including Slice House Pizza and it took a combined effort between Huntersville Fire and the Cornelius Fire Department to get it under control around 9:00 p.m.
Individuals in the area were asked to avoid the intersection and keep a distance from the scene as smoke continues to affect the area and investigators are now on-site attempting to find out more about the cause of the fire. No injuries have been reported at this time.
