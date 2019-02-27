Mobile Movie Theater showing pays tribute to America’s first black military pilots

SPENCER, NC (WBTV) - The N.C. Transportation Museum hosts Rise Above: America’s Tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen Feb. 27 through March 3. The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) offers this traveling exhibit, a mobile movie theater, that pays tribute to America’s first black pilots and their support personnel.
These war heroes broke down barriers with their courage and determination to serve our country in World War II, and their ability to triumph over adversity remains a compelling and inspirational part of American history.
Prior to WWII, the United States military was deeply segregated and applicants to the U.S. Army Air Corps, the precursor to the Air Force, were rejected because of the color of their skin. By 1940, however, there was mounting pressure from activists, the press and political groups to allow all races to serve their country, and a group of black applicants were accepted.
Those applicants came to be known as the Tuskegee Airmen, a collection of over 14,000 pilots and their support personnel. Their successes in training and in combat were unmatched and were a major factor in the 1948 executive order to desegregate the U.S. military.
The traveling movie theater that tells this story will present a unique viewing experience for visitors. The theater holds a 160-degree panoramic screen, immersing the viewer both in history and in the cockpit, with amazing flight footage of the P-51 Mustang, the airplane most commonly associated with the Tuskegee Airmen.
More than 700 school groups, home school groups, and senior groups are scheduled to view the presentation this week. The public is also welcome, with Rise Above being offered free with museum admission.
Rise Above: America’s Tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen, is made possible through a generous donation from F&M Bank, voted best bank in Rowan County 8 years straight.
The program is part of the N.C. Transportation Museum’s Black History offerings, which are stretching well past February and into March. Exhibits featuring the Safe Bus Company from Winston-Salem, and a buggy from the black-owned Tyson and Jones Buggy Company from Carthage are also displayed. A Black History Scavenger Map is being offered that details the transportation-related black history exhibits that are always on display at the museum.
Saturday, March 2, the museum will also welcome Dr. Blair L.M. Kelley, the author of RIGHT TO RIDE: Streetcar Boycotts and African American Citizenship in the Era of Plessy v. Ferguson. Kelley’s presentation, based on her book, details efforts at integrating transportation services that predate the Montgomery bus boycott by more than 50 years.
Kelley will appear in the Bob Julian Roundhouse Orientation Room at 1 p.m. March 2, for the hour-long program.
Train rides will be offered each day of the event, as the museum moves to its spring train ride schedule. Admission only is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and military, and $4 for children 3-12. Admission plus the on-site train ride is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and military, and $8 for children 3-12. Children two and under are free.
Further information can be found at www.nctrans.org. Tickets may be purchased upon arrival at the museum.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.