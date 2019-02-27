Mild weather with a chance for showers expected into the weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - This evening will remain fairly cloudy, so temperatures will be slow to fall. We will wind up in the mid 40s by tomorrow morning. There is a chance for rain on Thursday but most of that will hold off until the later afternoon or the evening hours. The evening commute could see some rain as you’re heading home tomorrow. Highs will still be mild though. We will be in the low 60s.
Friday will be a cooler and gray day. There is a chance for showers at any time. Highs will mainly range in the mid 50s.
Then comes the weekend… Saturday will only hold about a 20% chance for showers. With highs in the low 60s, it should be the pick of the two weekend days. Sunday doesn’t look nearly as good. Highs will be in the low 60s but rain will be arriving. It could be heavy at times – especially from late morning through the evening. A cold front will bring the rain Sunday and then much cooler temperatures for next week.
So let’s talk about that cooler air! Are you ready for another burst of winter temperatures? We will likely spend most of next week in the 40s. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s.
Have a good evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.