Local teams reflect on the good times of the CIAA Tournament in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - When the CIAA Tournament arrived in Charlotte back in 2006, only one team in our area had ever won the tournament title. Fast forward 14 years and the home cooking has treated Livingstone and Johnson C. Smith well.
“There’s no place like home,” said Johnson C. Smith head men’s basketball coach and athletics director Stephen Joyner.
With the tournament scheduled to leave for Baltimore in 2021, those school hate to see it leave from a place that have been so good to them.
“It’s a special tournament, in a special city, in a special place,” said Joyner. “It’s been a tremendous help to us as well as many of the universities that are close by. I think Charlotte has been certainly important to all of us."
JCSU has been a member of the league since 1928. They have won the tournament title three times and two of those came in Charlotte in 2008 and 2009. The Smith women won their first ever tournament title in 2014 in the Queen City.
Livingstone has been a member of the league since 1930 and didn’t win their first tourney title until 2014 at the Spectrum Center. They would repeat the very next year and it was a moment not only Livingstone celebrated, but the entire Salisbury and Rowan County community.
“I think my favorite memory is 2014, the first one in school history,” said Livingstone men’s head coach James Stinson. “Not for me, but for Livingstone College and the Rowan-Salisbury community. Just to sit back and watch the enthusiasm and bringing everybody back together and everybody was proud of that."
“We are certainly looking forward to the tournament being here one more year and hate to see it go to Baltimore and hopefully, it will return," said Joyner.
