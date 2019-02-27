Livingstone shocks Virginia State to advance to the CIAA women’s quarterfinals

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Livingstone would take a 27 point first half lead and they would need every bit of it as Virginia State would fight back but would come up short as the Blue Bears won 67-63.
The story in the first quarter was Daisa Harris as she made 6 of her first 7 shots. Livingstone would have a 25-9 lead after the first quarter.
In the 2nd quarter, Darra Walker and Adel Allen would get hot and before you knew it, the Blue Bears were up by 27. Walker finished the game with 18 and Allen had 13.
Virginia State would finish the first half with a 14-1 run to get the Livingstone lead back to 40-26 at the half. Yazman Hannah and Chrisanna Green were key in the VSU come back as they both had 20 points.
Virginia State had one more good run in them in the 4th quarter as they went on a 16-7 run to get the Livingstone lead down to 4 with 32 seconds to play.
But the Blue Bears were able to hold on for the victory thanks to some late free throws from Allen and Walker.
Harris would finish the game with a double-double of 25 points and 15 rebounds. She also had 7 assists.
Livingstone will now take on Virginia Union in the women’s quarterfinals. That game is Wednesday at 4:30 at Bojangles’ Coliseum.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.