Lanes closed after fatal accident on I-485

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - First responders were at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on the outer loop of I-485 on Wednesday evening.
The accident took place during rush hour between the I-77 and W.T. Harris Blvd. exits.
One person involved with the crash was declared deceased, according to Medic.
Lanes were closed as a result of the crash and the Huntersville Fire Department advised drivers to use caution in the area and expect back-ups while they work to clear the scene.
