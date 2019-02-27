Lanes closed after fatal accident on I-485

February 27, 2019 at 6:18 PM EST - Updated February 27 at 6:32 PM
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - First responders were at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on the outer loop of I-485 on Wednesday evening.

The accident took place during rush hour between the I-77 and W.T. Harris Blvd. exits.

One person involved with the crash was declared deceased, according to Medic.

Lanes were closed as a result of the crash and the Huntersville Fire Department advised drivers to use caution in the area and expect back-ups while they work to clear the scene.

