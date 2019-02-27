Forever Family: Meet Tashyra

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - If I had one word to describe this week’s adorable foster child, it would be ‘spunky’!
Seven-year-old Tashyra did not want to get in front of the camera when we met her recently, but we still managed to get her to open up about herself and the things she loves! But it was when we spoke to her foster dad when we realized just how truly special Tashyra is as we saw the emotion pour out from him.
The bond formed between this ‘daughter’ and ‘father’ is clearly powerful. It was evident not in the words he shared, but through the honest tears that ran down his cheeks. It vividly showed just how much this little girl is loved, along with the love she has given back to them.
Her foster parents cherish her, and if not for their age would keep her forever. They know it’s critical that she find a younger forever family but hope to remain in her life as she grows. Please watch this clip! To learn more contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY. Or log onto foreverfamily.org.
