Duo on the run after store owner stabbed, vehicle stolen

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Deputies in Lincoln County are asking for the public’s help finding a man and a woman involved in a stabbing and vehicle theft at a local store Wednesday morning.
The incident happened around `11:15 a.m. at the Corner Market on Confederate Road in Lincolnton. Officials say the suspects went into the store and asked to use the phone. While the female was on the phone, the male with her went around the counter and began assaulting the woman who owns the store, stabbing her once in the chest with a knife and punching her in the face.
The couple left the store briefly before the man came back in and again assaulted the owner. They then left the store, taking the owner’s gold 2001 Honda Odyssey with NC plate number WRS1696.
The owner was taken to Atrium-Charlotte for treatment. There is no word on her condition.
Investigators later identified the man as 32-year-old Billy Joe Franklin III, of Cherryville. Warrants have been issued charging him with attempted first-degree murder, felony common law robbery, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury and misdemeanor larceny.
The woman has been identified as 27-year-old Jessica Mae Nations of Gastonia. She is now wanted for accessory to attempted first-degree murder, common law robbery, felony conspiracy, larceny of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny and accessory to assault inflicting serious bodily injury.
Anyone who sees Franklin or Nations or has information on their whereabouts is asked to immediately call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln county Communications Center at 704-735-8202, or the nearest law enforcement agency.
