Double homicide investigation underway in Rock Hill after two people found shot in car

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Two people were found shot to death in a vehicle in a Rock Hill neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
The victims were found around 1:30 p.m. on South Jones Avenue, which runs between E. Main Street and Midvale Avenue near Albright Road.
Rock Hill police say they were called to the area after a white Chevrolet Impala struck a fence. Officers arrived to find the driver and front passenger dead with gunshot wounds.
Rock Hill Police say the victim’s were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.
From WBTV’s Sky3, a large police presence could be seen in the area. Officers closed the street and put crime scene tape up around the scene.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Rock Hill Police at 803-329-7200.
*This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
