Cornelius, Huntersville near top of ‘Safest Cities in NC’ list

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A recent list created to determine the safest cities in North Carolina included Cornelius and Huntersville among it’s top five.
Holly Springs was ranked the safest, while Cary was second followed by Cornelius, Huntersville and Wake Forest. The list considered cities with a population of at least 28,000 and considered population, violent crimes, property crimes, citizen-to-officer ratio, violent crime trends and property trends among its criteria.
Also included on the list were Kannapolis in sixth, Matthews in seventh and and Concord in ninth. Charlotte was ranked as the 16th safest city according to the list, citing rising violent and property crime rates.
The figures for this list were compiled from SafeHome.org, an independent security review site that considers data from a variety of law enforcement sources and crime reports.
