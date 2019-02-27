CMS Board votes to stop Continuous Learning Calendar for schools

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Four schools in CMS are on a year-round schedule. Tonight, however, the school board voted to change that, a major impact to over 1,700 students. Their families now have less than five months to prepare for an entirely new school calendar for the upcoming year — meaning a change of vacation plans and day-to-day life.
The question for the teachers now, is with the schedule change – will they miss a paycheck? It seems they will, according to the board. Tonight’s meeting wasn’t initially intended to recommend the change, but the original recommendation took a completely different direction.
“I agree that the data doesn’t necessarily suggest an academic benefit," explained Project L.I.F.T. Superintendent, Dr. Denise Watts, regarding research on the Continuous Learning Calendar schools.
That’s the result of third-party research surrounding Continuous Learning Calendar schools. At the school board’s previous meeting they asked for the research, after concerns were brought up over the effectiveness of the CLC.
“I wish we could make it work," said Elyse Dashew.
It seems they can’t. The research, showing the CLC program is not working like intended — was hoping to curve the summer vacation learning lapse. Right now, 1,730 students are enrolled in CMS that operate under that year-round calendar: Walter G. Byers, Bruns Elementary, Thomasboro and Druid Hills Academy.
The research shows that for CLC schools compared to traditional schools for grades 3-5, in reading there was no statistical improvements but in math, there were significantly small gains.
In Grades 6-8, CLC students had slight improvements in reading, but in math they had significantly less improvement. Parents at the meeting held up anti-CLC signs but the board ultimately voted them down.
“The CLC was voted down, so our four west-side schools will go back to a traditional calendar which is huge, we’ve had such trouble recruiting new families," said Hadley Quisenberry, a Bruns Elementary Parent.
Since those four schools will go back to the traditional CMS calendar, staff and teachers at the CLC schools will likely miss the July pay period.
“These are our lowest paid employees in many cases," said Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox.
A CLC teacher we talked with says that on top of missing a pay period, she feels like her students will suffer without the year-round schedule.
“Our STEM Program is changing, our kids are changing and I feel like the CLC was helping them be more investe," said the teacher.
The board said this was not an easy vote, they even went back several times with different motions until that 5-2 vote to end the CLC was reached. They say CLC families and staff can expect more information first thing tomorrow, on where they go from here.
