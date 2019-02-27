Claflin University makes its CIAA debut

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Claflin University is the latest school to join the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA). Claflin’s President, Dr. Henry Tisdale, says he has been eyeing the CIAA for years but had to wait until the right time to join.
“It was a matter of the right time to do it,” Tisdale said. “It takes two to tango. We were waiting for the right vibes from the CIAA to make our move.”
Tisdale believes the standards of CIAA was a perfect match for Claflin. He believes the partnership made sense.
"That brand is also about being a leader," Tisdale said. "I see CIAA as being a leader - we see Claflin University as being a leading institution in the 21st century."
The president also likes the idea how the CIAA gives money every year for college scholarships. He says that was an attraction they could not be ignored.
“Seventy percent of our students are Pell eligible,” Tisdale said. “Meaning they need resources in order to stay in college and graduate.”
Claflin comes on board when the CIAA is relocating the conference to Baltimore, MD in 2021. The president knew the chances of the tournament relocating and still decided that joining the CIAA was the right decision. Despite the fact the school will have to travel further to participate in the tournament, the school could save money during the regular season.
"We will still play all the schools in North Carolina," Tisdale said. "And travel is still a minimum when we look at how we travel in our conference before the CIAA. It means that student athletes spend less time traveling and are able to be in the classroom even more and we save money by being in a close proximity to the majority of the teams."
Claflin University Alumni is also excited about joining the CIAA. They believe CIAA will do well for their alma mater but at the same time know Claflin will add value to the conference.
"We pride ourselves on being a good academic school," Claflin University Alumni Joseph Canty said. "But we also do well in athletics."
Canty says the tournament moving to Baltimore won't be an issue. He says they will have a presence when the tournament moves.
"No doubt about it," Canty said. "Alumni at Claflin is very strong. We are scattered all over the United States in all types of professions. We'll be in Baltimore."
Claflin President says so far so good with the school's first appearance at the tournament. They have enjoyed the experience. Despite the fact both women's and men's lost their games, Claflin says they'll be back.
“We think we are here,” he said. “And we’ll be here forever with CIAA.”
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.