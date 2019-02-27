Boone Police arrest man wanted for sexually exploiting minor

Boone Police arrest man wanted for sexually exploiting minor
Frank Cromwell
February 27, 2019 at 5:20 PM EST - Updated February 27 at 5:20 PM

BOONE, NC (WBTV) - A 22-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with a nine different crimes involving sex offenses with a minor.

Frank Cromwell, of Boone, is facing five counts of felony first degree sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of felony second degree exploitation of a minor.

Police had initiated their investigation into the matter on February 21 after being notified of a potential incident involving Cromwell and a minor.

Cromwell is scheduled to appear in court on March 22.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.