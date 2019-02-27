Boone Police arrest man wanted for sexually exploiting minor

BOONE, NC (WBTV) - A 22-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with a nine different crimes involving sex offenses with a minor.
Frank Cromwell, of Boone, is facing five counts of felony first degree sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of felony second degree exploitation of a minor.
Police had initiated their investigation into the matter on February 21 after being notified of a potential incident involving Cromwell and a minor.
Cromwell is scheduled to appear in court on March 22.
