29-year-old man reported missing in Union County
By WBTV Web Staff | February 25, 2019 at 9:49 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 11:39 PM

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A 29-year-old man was reported missing in Union County Monday night.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Forrest Stephen Treat was last seen in the Arbor Glen neighborhood in Indian Trail around 11 a.m. on Monday.

Treat is described as a white male, standing 6′1″ and weighing around 155 pounds.

He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Officials say Treat was last seen wearing a dark jacket, blue checkered shirt and dark blue pants.

If anyone sees Treat, they are asked to call 911 or the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789.

