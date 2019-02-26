29-year-old man reported missing in Union County

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A 29-year-old man was reported missing in Union County Monday night.
According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Forrest Stephen Treat was last seen in the Arbor Glen neighborhood in Indian Trail around 11 a.m. on Monday.
Treat is described as a white male, standing 6′1″ and weighing around 155 pounds.
He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Officials say Treat was last seen wearing a dark jacket, blue checkered shirt and dark blue pants.
If anyone sees Treat, they are asked to call 911 or the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789.
