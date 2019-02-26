Woman found shot to death on side of the road near northeast Charlotte motel

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A woman was found on the side of the road shot to death early Tuesday morning in northeast Charlotte.
The shooting happened on Tom Hunter Road near the Economy Inn and I-85 around 1:30 a.m.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say when they arrived on the scene they located the female victim with multiple gunshot wounds on the side of the road. The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead on the scene, officials say.
Detectives are searching the area to determine if there are any witnesses to the shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation and police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
