WBTV First Alert Weather earns “Most Accurate” fourth consecutive year

For the fourth consecutive year, WBTV First Alert Weather has earned the WeatheRate seal of approval as the area’s certified most accurate local weather forecast. WBTV meteorologists Eric Thomas, Al Conklin, Lyndsay Tapases, Chris Larson & Leigh Brock have achieved this distinction as a team each of the last four years and represent Charlotte’s most experienced group of weather professionals.
“Accurate forecasts aren’t easy. They’re hard,” said WBTV Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas, who celebrated 30 years with WBTV last year. “We sweat the details because people trust us to help them plan their lives. We’re proud to be named most accurate.”
Through snowstorms, record summer temperatures, Hurricanes Florence & Michael, and other disruptive weather events over the last year, audiences have trusted WBTV First Alert Weather.
The accuracy of the WBTV weather team is also helping local non-profits. The WBTV 3-Degree Guarantee donates $50 each weekday that the temperature forecast is accurate to within three degrees Fahrenheit. Sponsored by COIT Cleaning & Restoration of Charlotte, a new non-profit is selected each month to receive a donation.
The WeatheRate seal of approval is awarded by the only independent weather forecast verification company in the United States, using patented software technology to compare local television forecasts with observed conditions to confirm accuracy. Learn more at www.weatherate.com.
