Videos of shooting scene during Charlotte riots providing visuals for jury in Raquan Borum trial

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A lot of what happened that night of the shooting two years ago during the protest was captured on video.
Prosecutors in the Rayquan Borum murder trial are using videos to take jurors back to the moment.
A man who said he was working as a news correspondent making documentaries testified he was at the front line following and covering protesters and was outside the Omni Hotel when Justin Carr was shot.
Rasheed Ali said that he had his camcorder out and was recording everything he could. The jury saw the video. Ali told jurors when officers arrived at the Omni, protesters began following them and when the Civil Emergency Unit went inside the hotel - some in the crowd started beating on the glass door. When officers came back outside to move the crowd onto the street, Ali said people started getting aggressive, throwing things – including flower pots - and some of the officers were hit.
Ali said then heard a gunshot
“After I saw Justin - God rest his soul bleeding out on the ground you can see the blood - so the people started yelling at the officers come and get him, y’all gotta come and help him... four or five officers came out,” Ali said.
Testimony from police helped jurors go behind the police line.
Jurors watched another video from a camera at the Omni Hotel and saw a crowd at the hotel’s entrance trying to follow police. Officer Luke Amos, who was in the Civil Emergency Unit (CEU), said they were initially told block off an area of the intersection where hundreds had gathered. He said they were later told to “disengage” and go back to their vehicles but they were “overrun.”
Officer Amos testified they were then told to go inside the Omni Hotel. He said some the crowd were hitting on the door and window.
Officer Amos told jurors his unit left the inside of the hotel and went outside to form a line. He said they had to use less than lethal methods - such as firing pepper balls, tear gas, and using flash bangs to get people moving and off private property.
After the gunshot was fired, he said fire fighters brought a victim through the police line and he did what he could to help get them assistance.
A swat officer said after the shooting happened his team was dispatched to the hotel to provide cover for medics and police. He said based on what he had seen - he was on the lookout for someone who was likely shooting at police. That Swat team carried Justin Carr to the hospital.
Earlier in the day, jurors heard from a crime scene investigator who responded to the Omni Hotel after the shooting.
Henry Buhr, whose job that night two years ago was to document and preserve evidence after the shooting, said he arrived on scene hours after the shooting because police needed time to secure the scene.
Jurors saw photos of what the scene looked like and markings of where potential evidence was found.
The jury also heard about a spent 9mm shell casing that was found at the scene that prosecutor say match what was found in Borum’s bedroom when police searched his house after they arrested him.
