Two-county chase lands three in jail, fake money and altered handgun seized

MAIDEN, NC (WBTV) - A woman and two men found themselves in the Catawba County Detention Center early Tuesday after leading officers on a chase from Catawba County into Lincoln County.
A police officer had pulled into a convenience store parking lot just after midnight when he noticed a smell of marijuana. As he approached the car he though the smell was coming from and tried to speak with three people inside the woman in the drivers seat put the car in gear and took off.
The car went down Startown Road at about 80 mph towards Lincoln County. As they crossed the county line deputies were waiting for them and threw stop sticks onto the roadway. That punctured the two front tires and the chase ended.
Inside the car, police found a small amount of marijuana. What caught their attention though was $1400 in fake stage money and a 40 caliber handgun with the serial number filed off. “Was it used in a crime or was it stolen? We don’t know,” said Maiden Police Lt. Tyler Whisenant.
As for the stage money, police said it was very realistic looking. Chinese characters are printed on the bills to alert anyone that they are fake and they remained on the $20 dollar bills. But the $100 bills had been bleached so the Chinese writing was gone. Police believe it was done so they could be passed off as real.
Whisenant said Secret Service informed Maiden Police that type of thing was happening lately. So far, though, they have not been able to connect any counterfeit cases with the bills that were seized early Tuesday.
As for the weapon, authorities are still investigating with hopes of somehow tracking where it came from. It is described as a High Point 40 caliber, semi automatic handgun.
The driver of the car, Stacie McGuire, is accused of failing to stop and fleeing to elude. Calieb Clark and Antayvious Rippy face weapons and drug charges. Authorities say more charges could be filed against all three.
