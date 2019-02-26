Talk Talk’s Mark Hollis dead at 64

(Gray News) – Mark Hollis, the frontman for the influential new-wave band Talk Talk, has died. He was 64.
“I am very shocked and saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mark Hollis,” band bassist Paul Webb said on Instagram. “Musically he was a genius and it was an honor and a privilege to have been in a band with him … He was one of the greats, if not the greatest.”
Hollis’ cause of death wasn’t immediately known.
Matt Johnson of the band The The mourned the loss of Hollis.
“Very sorry to hear the news that #MarkHollis of #TalkTalk has died,” he said on Twitter. “He was behind some of the finest albums of the 1980s / early 1990s. R.I.P.”
The band is best known for its singles “Talk Talk” and “It’s My Life.” Both were staples in the video rotation in the early days of MTV, influencing a generation of musicians.
“Mark Hollis started from punk and by his own admission he had no musical ability,” Guy Garvey of Elbow told Mojo in 2012. “To go from only having the urge, to writing some of the most timeless, intricate and original music ever is as impressive as the moon landings for me.”
Tim Pope directed many of the Talk Talk videos, including “It’s My Life,” and said goodbye to Hollis on Twitter.
“Condolences to his lovely family,” Pope said. “We had many, many laughs together.”
Talk Talk disbanded in 1992. Hollis issued one self-titled solo album in 1998, essentially ending his music career.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.