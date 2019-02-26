Sunshine, dry weather today before rain chances increase during the week

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - With high pressure still firmly in control, today stays dry for sure, before our rain chances start to bump up over the remainder of the week. Sunshine will be filtered by bands of high and mid-level clouds today, but that won’t cut back on the pleasantly mild afternoon readings that will rise into the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will lower a bit tonight, but it looks to stay dry for much of the night with lows in the 40s.
Although we could see the return of a little bit of rain as early as Wednesday morning (mainly along and south/east of I-85) much of the day will just bring more cloud cover and cooler readings in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
High temperatures are forecast to jump back well into the 60s for the second part of the work week and start of the weekend, but at least a little bit of rain is also back in the forecast. Rain chances look to remain at about 40-50% Thursday, Friday and Saturday, though no wash-outs are anticipated.
There are mixed signals in the models going forward, but at this point, I’ll go with the idea that Sunday will be cooler and mainly dry under partly cloudy skies.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
