Sunshine, dry weather today before rain chances increase during the week

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - With high pressure still firmly in control, today stays dry for sure, before our rain chances start to bump up over the remainder of the week. Sunshine will be filtered by bands of high and mid-level clouds today, but that won’t cut back on the pleasantly mild afternoon readings that will rise into the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will lower a bit tonight, but it looks to stay dry for much of the night with lows in the 40s.