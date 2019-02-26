Still no sign of missing Spencer man

SPENCER, NC (WBTV) - Despite the efforts of more than two hundred search and rescue workers from forty different agencies and a reward of $1000, there is still no sign of Rick Travis.
Travis, 66, went out for his customary run on the afternoon of Monday, February 11, at around 2:30 pm. It was his normal habit to run from his home on Steeple Chase Trail on a route approximately 3-4 miles long that ended back at the house. It usually took Travis, an experienced marathon runner, around 30 minutes.
When an hour had passed, wife Jean knew something was wrong, and started to look for her husband. That search soon included neighbors, and eventually hundreds of professional searchers doing a land search and using sonar, drones, helicopters, and K-9′s, as well as local residents who checked their own property.
Jean says Rick Travis had a cognitive impairment, and may have simply made a wrong turn, got confused, and kept running in a direction that took him away from his familiar environment.
He was spotted by neighbors just after leaving his house, then later spotted running on Long Ferry Road towards I-85. There were other reports that he was actually seen on 85 near the Rowan-Davidson County line, but no sign of Rick Travis has been uncovered.
Fliers have been posted and Jean McCoy is hoping that folks in the community, and beyond, will keep an eye out for any sign of her husband.
“It’s important to get him back, to know what happened," McCoy said. “That is, personally, I can accept whatever, I really can, and I can deal with it, but not knowing is worse than knowing.”
Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case of the missing man, “in the event criminal activity is involved.”
Anyone who sees Travis or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Spencer Police Department at 704-633-3574, or visit Crime Stoppers at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org.
