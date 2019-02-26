Spotty showers moving back in for the rest of the work week

It isn’t too early to look ahead for the weekend. Temperatures look to be in the 60s on Saturday and the mid 50s on Sunday. There is a 30% chance for showers on Saturday but it looks like the better of the two weekend days. Sunday could be a wash-out. However, let’s give it a few more model runs before you change any plans. We should dry out for next week but it is looking much cooler. Actually, I’ll go ahead and say cold! Highs will be in the 40s as we move into next week.