Spotty showers moving back in for the rest of the work week

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - We have enjoyed a beautiful Monday and Tuesday. For the rest of the week, the rain chance will increase a bit. It won’t be a wash-out like last week. It just won’t be quite as nice as yesterday and today have been.
The best news about the days ahead is that the rain will come and go. It won’t come in and refuse to leave.
The best chance for rain on Wednesday will come in the morning. There is a chance for showers during the morning commute – especially for Charlotte and areas to the south. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Thursday and Friday will be a tad warmer, with highs in the low 60s. There will also be a 30% chance for showers.
It isn’t too early to look ahead for the weekend. Temperatures look to be in the 60s on Saturday and the mid 50s on Sunday. There is a 30% chance for showers on Saturday but it looks like the better of the two weekend days. Sunday could be a wash-out. However, let’s give it a few more model runs before you change any plans. We should dry out for next week but it is looking much cooler. Actually, I’ll go ahead and say cold! Highs will be in the 40s as we move into next week.
Have a good evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
