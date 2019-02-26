Social media communication leads to shooting of father, teen girl

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The tragic double murder-suicide case in south Charlotte stemmed from an interaction that police sources tell us developed through social media with a 16-year-old girl.
Just last week 23-year-old John Bocek assaulted the girl, then on Sunday morning he broke into her home and murdered her father and friend before shooting himself. So how did this interaction online turn into a real-life nightmare?
We know the 16-year-old girl knew the shooter and communicated with him with something almost all of us carry around and use -- a cell phone.
“I would say be careful of who you meet online, be careful of how you establish those relationships,” said CMPD Major Selvey.
Online contact with 23-year-old John Bocek-- who has a violent past-- turned deadly early Sunday morning.
“I can’t imagine what the family is going through,” said Major Selvey.
The father of that family, Matthew Chaplin, and a good family friend, 15-year-old Jenna Hewitt, were both murdered inside the south Charlotte home.
On social media, Bocek’s was following a gun-related hashtag and posting photos that said “I’d shoot you in the face before I’d ever stab you in the back” just a few days before the shooting.
“Stories like this are definitely scary,” said Alex Pyun, a Violence Prevention Manager at Community Support Services in Charlotte.
Alex Pyun works with the teens to help catch signs of dating abuse before they escalate to violence.
“Teens are just learning about relationships and how to date,” said Pyun.
Records show the shooter had some sort of violent relationship with another young woman in 2017.
“He has already terrorized one girl who was 19, through very, very similar tactics as far as taking her phone,” said Zoe Chaplin, the daughter of Matthew Chaplin who was killed in his bedroom.
The shooter also stole the phone of the 16-year-old girl living in this house just last week.
“I think there have always been ways to constantly try to communicate with someone, social media just makes it easier to try to constantly communicate with someone,” said Pyun.
Pyun advises that if you are in a relationship, there are some warning signs of teen dating violence to look out for:
1) If your partner always has to know where you are
2) If your partner accuses you of cheating frequently
3) If your partner tries to control what you do
4) If your partner does not want you to spend time with other people
Pyun says that for parents, asking your kids about their relationships and making sure they are not isolating themselves is important.
“As a parent of a young girl or a young man, be involved in their life. Ask questions. Be nosy,” said Major Selvey.
February is teen domestic violence awareness month. Pyun says the estimate for teen domestic violence in Mecklenburg County, specifically, is that one in four have experienced violence in their relationship.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.