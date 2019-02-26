Police searching for gunman after deadly shooting outside Citadel Mall

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston Police have confirmed a woman has died after being shot outside Citadel Mall Tuesday afternoon and say the gunman remains at large.
Police spokesman Charles Francis said an argument between a man and woman who apparently knew each other led to the argument at approximately 5:30 p.m.
According to police, the man shot the woman and then left the scene in a vehicle. Witnesses also reported hearing shots being fired.
Police say the victim crashed her car after being shot. EMS responded to the scene and the woman died shortly after the incident, Francis said.
The call came in at 5:36 p.m., dispatchers say. Shortly before 6 p.m., witnesses spotted an ambulance arriving at the scene and an apparently injured person in the parking lot.
Officers are working to identify a suspect, Francis said.
Witnesses inside the mall said security and police had blocked off the exit near Planet Fitness shortly after the incident and no one was being allowed to leave the Citadel Mall parking lot.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty central detective.
