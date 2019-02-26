NC General Assembly mulling over changing school grading scales

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - The North Carolina General Assembly is considering changing the grading scale used in state public schools.
Right now, anything less than a 60-percent mark is a failing grade. The new scale would change that to anything less than 40 percent.
The new scale would be:
- A: 100 to 85 percent
- B: 84 to 70 percent
- C: 69 to 55 percent
- D: 54 to 40 percent
- F: Anything below 40 percent
School report cards from the 2017 school year have results for individual schools and counties. Wake County schools have just a 0.6 percent fail rate. Cumberland County has 1.2 percent fail rate. Durham County has 18 percent failure rate.
