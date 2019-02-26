Mother fights back, dragged by car as suspects snatch her purse

ATLANTA (WSB/CNN) – A mother fought a purse snatcher who made off with her items.
Police said the theft is another example of slider crimes which is when thieves sneak into cars to steal things while their owners are pumping gas.
Brea Duke didn’t make it quite so easy for the crooks, and surveillance video caught her fighting back.
Duke, a mother of two, fought back against a group of purse snatchers late Thursday night.
"He's yelling 'go, go, go' to the driver,” Duke said. “And I just hold onto the handle and don't let go. He drug me about 200 feet!"
Duke said she was headed home around 10 p.m when she decided to make a quick stop at a Shell station.
She is seen in surveillance video cleaning out her trunk when an SUV carrying three men pulls up next to her.
She doesn't see them and that's when one of the suspects makes his move.
"I'm vacuuming out the very back of the car, and I'm done so I go to get out and I see this man crunched over with my car door open and his hand on my purse,” Duke said. “It freaked me out, so I started screaming just to get some people's attention."
But when no one answered her calls for help, Duke decided to take matters into her own hands.
"I want my purse. It probably wasn't the best reaction to grab the door handle, but I guess the adrenaline," she said.
She tried her best to fight back.
"I gotta say I'm pretty spooked," Duke said.
She walked away with just a couple of bumps and bruises.
But now she's worried about the safety of her two young children.
"I want to protect my family. These people have my driver’s license. They know where I live," she said.
Police are using the video to try to identify the suspects.
