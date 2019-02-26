Mild, dry weather returns to begin the week

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - It took the better part of two weeks, but we are finally enjoying a few consecutive days of mild and dry weather. Take advantage, because some rain is back in the picture by midweek and showers will be fair game up until the weekend with Thursday looking like it has the highest potential .
In terms of the weekend, early call has Saturday as your better bet for outdoor plans with rain heading back Sunday.
Some very early indications are hinting at possible winter weather early next week, but we are waiting for some additional and corroborating data before we start including anything along those lines in the forecast.
So make sure you check back and we’ll adjust as it warrants!
Have a great Tuesday!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
