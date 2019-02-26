Middle school teacher creates wall murals honoring cultural history months

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - “Walking the hallways I saw a blank space," said Middle School Art Teacher, Dwayne Wilson at Charlotte Country Day School.
With each stroke, he’s captivating the message behind the faces known as some of the most pivotal influences throughout the years.
“It started with just those who did something for civil rights or contributing to not necessarily just African-Americans, but then over time it expanded to others who also accomplished that. Even athletes or singers, those who were the first to accomplish something or made a major impression on the word," said Wilson.
With over 16 hundred students from K through 12, Charlotte Country Day is a predominantly Caucasian school, but school staff wants the students and the community to look beyond that and see more.
Now 3 areas of the school have come to life, with visions of Black History Month, Women’s History Month, and Hispanic Heritage Month.
“The quote says ‘the only thing worth anything between human beings is their humanness’ and I think that when they read that they think 'wow, that actually makes sense because color, race, socio-economic status.. I mean how much does that really actually matter when you really bare down to the bare necessities of the fact that we are all human?”
“I think that there is that one, boy or girl regardless of ethnicity or all that, who looks at these walls and the history and says ‘okay I think I can do that, or, okay, I will do that.," said Wilson.
Wilson said it took him 19 hours, basically one day out of the weekend, to complete the murals.
